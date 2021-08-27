Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 5,137 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $668.27. The stock had a trading volume of 314,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $664.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.