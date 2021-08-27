Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 7,888 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 1,302,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,436. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

