Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,436,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,613.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

