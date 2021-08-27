Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,641 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 46,442,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,768,332. The company has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

