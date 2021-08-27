Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 366,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

