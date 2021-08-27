Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 154.9% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the July 29th total of 843,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

COCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,262 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,629. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $114.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

