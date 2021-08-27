Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post sales of $231.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.15 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $229.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $871.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

