Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the July 29th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

