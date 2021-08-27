Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson Sells 1,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohu by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cohu by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

