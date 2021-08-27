Cohu’s (COHU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

COHU stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 17,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

