Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $354.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 64% against the dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $426,987.76 and $354.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00755314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100642 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

