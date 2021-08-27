Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 52,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,572. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

