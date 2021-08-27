Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $272,087.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,211,710 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

