Colliers Securities Comments on Electromed, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Electromed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

