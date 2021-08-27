Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.30. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

CCHWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

CCHWF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

