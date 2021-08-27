Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Columbia Property Trust worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $5,485,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,195,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 281,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

