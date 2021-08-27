Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Columbia Property Trust worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

