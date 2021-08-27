Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 369,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

