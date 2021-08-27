Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $25,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.78. The company had a trading volume of 493,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $413.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

