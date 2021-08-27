Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $44.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 150,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

