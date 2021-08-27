Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,041,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,233,000 after acquiring an additional 403,853 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 294,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

