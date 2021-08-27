Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 414,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

