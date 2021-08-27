Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,693,536 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,693,536 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $18.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $954.36. 13,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,192. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $888.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $945.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.