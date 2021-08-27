Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $732.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.21 million. Comerica posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

NYSE:CMA opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.42. Comerica has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

