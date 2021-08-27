Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Community Health Systems worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $12.22 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

