Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Community West Bancshares comprises approximately 1.6% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 3.65% of Community West Bancshares worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 53.3% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 151,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

