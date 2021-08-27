Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

This table compares AMTD International and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 9.70 $136.63 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AMTD International and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD International beats CCUR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

