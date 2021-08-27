Comparing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.29 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 11.55 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -28.80

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57%

Risk and Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Cannabis and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 0 7 5 0 2.42

Tilray has a consensus price target of $19.28, suggesting a potential upside of 45.47%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

