Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,507.69

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,507.69 ($19.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($19.59), with a volume of 2,859,725 shares.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

The stock has a market cap of £26.75 billion and a PE ratio of -74.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,507.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

