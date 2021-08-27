Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $392.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

