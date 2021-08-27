Conceal (CCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,802.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $30,802.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,827.46 or 0.99858154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.61 or 0.00494118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00364903 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.18 or 0.00861357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,537,427 coins and its circulating supply is 10,958,219 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.