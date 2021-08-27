Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.54

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.54 and last traded at $169.54, with a volume of 2914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

