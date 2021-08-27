Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 10,896 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $107,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.97. The stock had a trading volume of 463,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.07.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.