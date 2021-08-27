Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,947 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 210,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.40. The company had a trading volume of 589,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

