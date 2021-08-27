Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 12,177 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.22% of Dollar General worth $112,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $219,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 207.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. 2,995,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

