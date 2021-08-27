Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 28,531 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.48% of Qualys worth $97,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,729. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59.
In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
