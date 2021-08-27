Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 28,531 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.48% of Qualys worth $97,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,729. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.