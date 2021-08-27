Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 40,605 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $100,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,627,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of FCX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,604,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,983,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

