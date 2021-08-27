Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 4,076 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $120,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.