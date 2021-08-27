Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.54% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $109,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. 1,524,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.