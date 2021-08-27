Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.44% of Dover worth $96,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dover by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DOV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 490,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,348. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $175.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

