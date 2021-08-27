Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $111,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.42. 950,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.04 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

