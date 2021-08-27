Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $103.07 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of IHS Markit worth $103,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,307,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.33. 1,081,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

