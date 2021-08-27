Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $109.23 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.57% of Sun Communities worth $109,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.81. 286,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $200.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

