Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $112.17 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $112,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Argus boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.87. The stock had a trading volume of 682,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

