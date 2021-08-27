Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $113.18 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $113,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 925,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,465. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

