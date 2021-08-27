Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $120.54 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $120,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,060,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

