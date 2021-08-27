Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $124.43 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.12% of Floor & Decor worth $124,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.98. 616,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

