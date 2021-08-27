Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $136.12 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $136,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.82. 854,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

