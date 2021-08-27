Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $144.59 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.85% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $144,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.96. 279,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,593. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $496.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

