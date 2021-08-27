Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $159.22 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.40% of Cintas worth $159,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.69. 206,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,706. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

